Titagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds - Shares hit 52-week high

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.
Last month, Titagarh, which is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earthmoving, and mining equipment, announced a major transformation.
It said that the company will be renamed Titagarh Rail Systems, reflecting its expanded scope and enhanced capabilities in the railway industry.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary, VC and MD of Titagarh Wagons, said that the new name will better reflect the company's expertise in a wide range of rail-related activities, including wagon manufacturing, rail infrastructure development, and modernization.
The name change is part of a broader effort by Titagarh Wagons to expand its reach and become a more comprehensive provider of rail-related solutions. Besides, the firm is investing in research and development, to develop new technologies and products that aid to meet the needs of its customers.
Shares of Titagarh Rail are off the day's high, currently trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 394.30.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read