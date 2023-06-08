homemarket Newsstocks NewsTitagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds Shares hit 52 week high

Titagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds - Shares hit 52-week high

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 2:11:16 PM IST (Published)

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.

Shares of Titagarh Rail, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons hit a 52-week high intraday on Thursday after the company said that it will hold a board meeting on Saturday, June 10, to consider raising funds.

Titagarh's board will meet on June 10 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares or other securities through a preferential issue, QIP, rights issue or a combination thereof.

Last month, Titagarh, which is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earthmoving, and mining equipment, announced a major transformation.

It said that the company will be renamed Titagarh Rail Systems, reflecting its expanded scope and enhanced capabilities in the railway industry.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary, VC and MD of Titagarh Wagons, said that the new name will better reflect the company's expertise in a wide range of rail-related activities, including wagon manufacturing, rail infrastructure development, and modernization.

The name change is part of a broader effort by Titagarh Wagons to expand its reach and become a more comprehensive provider of rail-related solutions. Besides, the firm is investing in research and development, to develop new technologies and products that aid to meet the needs of its customers.

Shares of Titagarh Rail are off the day's high, currently trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 394.30.

