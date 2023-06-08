Titagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds - Shares hit 52-week high

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.

Shares of Titagarh Rail, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons hit a 52-week high intraday on Thursday after the company said that it will hold a board meeting on Saturday, June 10, to consider raising funds.

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.

Titagarh's board will meet on June 10 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares or other securities through a preferential issue, QIP, rights issue or a combination thereof.

Last month, Titagarh, which is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earthmoving, and mining equipment, announced a major transformation.

It said that the company will be renamed Titagarh Rail Systems, reflecting its expanded scope and enhanced capabilities in the railway industry.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary, VC and MD of Titagarh Wagons, said that the new name will better reflect the company's expertise in a wide range of rail-related activities, including wagon manufacturing, rail infrastructure development, and modernization.

The name change is part of a broader effort by Titagarh Wagons to expand its reach and become a more comprehensive provider of rail-related solutions. Besides, the firm is investing in research and development, to develop new technologies and products that aid to meet the needs of its customers.