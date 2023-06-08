CNBC TV18
Titagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds - Shares hit 52-week high

Titagarh Rail board meeting on Saturday to consider raising funds - Shares hit 52-week high
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 2:11:16 PM IST (Published)

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.

Shares of Titagarh Rail, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons hit a 52-week high intraday on Thursday after the company said that it will hold a board meeting on Saturday, June 10, to consider raising funds.

The stock gained for the third day in a row and has now gained 12 percent over the last week.
Titagarh's board will meet on June 10 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares or other securities through a preferential issue, QIP, rights issue or a combination thereof.
