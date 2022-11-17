    English
    stocks News

    Timken India shares shine after Rs 600 crore investment plans in Gujarat

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    The company already has a manufacturing plant at Bharuch wherein primarily tapered roller bearings (TRB) and its components are manufactured.

    Timken India shares gained as much as 11 percent on Thursday after the company announced the setting up of a new facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, at an investment of Rs 600 crore for the local production of certain types of bearing products.


    The new facility, which will start commercial production by 2025, will manufacture spherical roller bearings (SRB) and cylindrical roller bearings (CRB) and components.

    Currently, the SRB and CRB products are not manufactured in India and are imported from Timken Group companies globally, post which they are sold in India.

    The company already has a manufacturing plant at Bharuch which primarily manufactures tapered roller bearings (TRB) and their components.

    Timken India is setting up the facility to manufacture SRB and CRB products at the same premises. The new facility will be funded through internal accruals.

    Timken will also target domestic as well as international markets including the United States and Europe for the SRB and CRB products

    Along with Bharuch, the company has a manufacturing plant in Jamshedpur as well.

    For the September quarter, Timken India reported a 22 percent growth in net profit and a 25 percent year-on-year jump in revenue.

    Shares of Timken India are trading 10.7 percent higher at Rs 3,235.

