Time Technoplast says overseas business restructuring at final negotiation stage, shares rise

Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. surged on Wednesday after the company said the restructuring of its overseas business is progressing well.

The company is currently in the final stage of discussions with prospective investors and is confident of closing the transaction this year, including receipt of sale proceeds.

The sale proceeds will be used for the repayment of its debt, Capex for composite cylinders - LPG, CNG, Hydrogen - and to benefit the shareholders.

In April, Time Technoplast's board approved a proposal for restructuring the overseas business to capture growth in Asian Countries, the Middle East, and the United States. This is being done through a joint venture or special purpose vehicle by onboarding a strategic partner or investor partner by way of sale or transfer or disposal of part of assets or investments of subsidiaries or material subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries.

Time Technoplast is a leading manufacturer of polymer products with operations in several countries including India, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The company's shares are currently trading at Rs 95.25, up 2.42 percent.