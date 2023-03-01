Time Technoplast wins additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas

The company had first received an order worth Rs 134 crore from MNGL on February 15 for supply of CNG cascades.

Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. jumped more than 4 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company got an additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL) within a fortnight of receiving the initial order.

The company first received an order worth Rs 134 crore from MNGL on February 15 for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders.

With the additional order of Rs 25 crore, the total order from MNGL now stands at approximately Rs 159 crore to be supplied within the next one year.

The company also informed that it was undertaking capital expenditure in a phased manner in order to meet the growing demand for Type-IV composite cylinders for CNG cascades.

In the first phase of the Capex to be completed during the current fiscal, the company is increasing its manufacturing capacity by 300 cascades (18,000 cylinders) in the current fiscal with a capital outlay of Rs 55 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company had a manufacturing capacity of 180 CNG Cascades (10,800 cylinders) annually.

With the above expansion, the total cascade manufacturing capacity will increase to 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) by March 2023.

For the second phase of the Capex to be undertaken during the fiscal year 2024, the management has already undertaken an expansion program to increase the capacity by a further 600 cascades (36,000 cylinders). The expansion is likely to be completed by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024 with an outflow of Rs 125 crore.

Shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. are trading 2.59 percent higher at Rs 83.10.