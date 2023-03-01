English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTime Technoplast wins additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas

Time Technoplast wins additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas

Time Technoplast wins additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 3:29:44 PM IST (Published)

The company had first received an order worth Rs 134 crore from MNGL on February 15 for supply of CNG cascades.

Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. jumped more than 4 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company got an additional order worth Rs 25 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL) within a fortnight of receiving the initial order.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company first received an order worth Rs 134 crore from MNGL on February 15 for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders.


With the additional order of Rs 25 crore, the total order from MNGL now stands at approximately Rs 159 crore to be supplied within the next one year.

The company also informed that it was undertaking capital expenditure in a phased manner in order to meet the growing demand for Type-IV composite cylinders for CNG cascades.

In the first phase of the Capex to be completed during the current fiscal, the company is increasing its manufacturing capacity by 300 cascades (18,000 cylinders) in the current fiscal with a capital outlay of Rs 55 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company had a manufacturing capacity of 180 CNG Cascades (10,800 cylinders) annually.

With the above expansion, the total cascade manufacturing capacity will increase to 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) by March 2023.

For the second phase of the Capex to be undertaken during the fiscal year 2024, the management has already undertaken an expansion program to increase the capacity by a further 600 cascades (36,000 cylinders). The expansion is likely to be completed by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024 with an outflow of Rs 125 crore.

Shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. are trading 2.59 percent higher at Rs 83.10.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Time Technoplast

Previous Article

Coal India reports 7% production growth in February, offtake remains flat from last year

Next Article

Power Grid emerges successful bidder for transmission project in Gujarat 

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X