Time Technoplast shares gain most since May this year after Rs 75 crore order win from Adani Total Gas

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 27, 2022 10:25:47 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Time Technoplast have gained close to 18 percent this year.

Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast surged as much as 9 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it had received a repeat order worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas Ltd.


The order from Adani Total Gas pertains to the supply of CNG cascades, made from Type-IV composite cylinders.

The delivery of these cascades will begin in January 2023.

The company had received a similar order worth Rs 80 crore last year from a leading public sector gas distribution company.

Time Technoplast Ltd (Time Tech) is a multinational conglomerate with operations in Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, UAE, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and the United States. It is a leading manufacturer of polymer products.

Its portfolio consists of products catering to industry segments like industrial products, automotive components, healthcare products, infrastructure and  construction related products, material handling solutions and composite cylinders.

Time Tech group operates more than 34 production facilities across the globe.

Shares of Time Technoplast are trading 7.9 percent higher at Rs 90.50.

