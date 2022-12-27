Time Technoplast shares gain most since May this year after Rs 75 crore order win from Adani Total Gas

Shares of Time Technoplast have gained close to 18 percent this year.
Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast surged as much as 9 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it had received a repeat order worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas Ltd.
The delivery of these cascades will begin in January 2023.
Time Technoplast Ltd (Time Tech) is a multinational conglomerate with operations in Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, UAE, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and the United States. It is a leading manufacturer of polymer products.
Its portfolio consists of products catering to industry segments like industrial products, automotive components, healthcare products, infrastructure and construction related products, material handling solutions and composite cylinders.
Time Tech group operates more than 34 production facilities across the globe.
Shares of Time Technoplast are trading 7.9 percent higher at Rs 90.50.