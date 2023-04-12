Time Technoplast wins Rs 54 crore order from Indraprastha Gas - shares end higher

Last month, Time Technoplast won a Rs 25 crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL).

Shares of polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. ended over four higher at Rs 84 on Wednesday after the company announced winning a Rs 54 crore order from Indraprastha Gas Ltd. for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-lV composite cylinders.

The order will be completed within two years.

The company also said that it was undertaking capital expenditure in a phased manner in order to meet the growing demand for Type-IV composite cylinders for CNG cascades.

Time Technoplast has undertaken a Phase-Il expansion plan for increasing the manufacturing capacity by 600 cascades per annum with a total capital outlay of about Rs 125 crore.

Pursuant to the Phase-II expansion, which will be completed by end of the financial year 2024, the total manufacturing capacity will reach 1,080 cascades per annum. The company is also making provisions for manufacturing hydrogen cylinders for seed marketing under this phase.

Last month, Time Technoplast won a Rs 25 crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL) and another Rs 134 crore contract in February for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders.