Time Technoplast bags Rs 134 crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas

Mumbai-headquartered polymer products manufacturer Time Technoplast Ltd. has received its single largest order worth Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), a joint venture of Gail (India) and BPCL.

Time Technoplast has received the order from the leading city gas distribution companies for supplying CNG Cascades made from Type-IV Composite Cylinders, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The supply of the order will be completed within one year.

“The buyer reserves the right to place a repeat order within six months of upto 50 percent of present purchase order value on the same terms and conditions including rates,” Time Technoplast said in an exchange filing.

For the last financial year, the company had an annual manufacturing capacity of 180 CNG Cascades (10,800 cylinders). In order to meet growing demand for Type-IV Composite Cylinders for CNG Cascades, the management is undertaking capital expenditure in a phased manner.

The company’s Managing Director Bharat Kumar Vageria said, “Under Phase-II, the management has already undertaken an expansion program to increase the capacity by further 600 cascades (36,000 cylinders) and the same will be completed in final quarter of financial year 2024 with an outflow of Rs 125 crore. Total cascade manufacturing capacity after completion of Phase-II will be 1,080 cascades (64,800 cylinders) per year from March 2024.”

Time Technoplast Ltd. is increasing the manufacturing capacity by 300 cascades (18,000 cylinders) in the current financial year with a capital outlay of Rs 55 crore. With the above expansion, the total cascade manufacturing capacity will increase from 180 to 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) by March 2023.

Shares of Time Technoplast ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 85.30.