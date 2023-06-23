CNBC TV18
Time for merged HDFC Bank to deliver?
By Nigel D'Souza  Jun 23, 2023 5:23:50 PM IST (Updated)

In the last 3 months, HDFC Bank's performance has been relatively modest with a 4.5 percent increase, while Nifty, ICICI Bank, and SBI have shown higher increases of 9.8 percent, 8 percent, and 8.5 percent respectively.

Private lender HDFC Bank has been underperforming over the 3-year and 3-month period. Now over the past 3 years, HDFC Bank has delivered only a 60 percent return, while Nifty, ICICI Bank, and SBI have done better and delivered higher returns of 83 percent, 153 percent, and 201 percent respectively.

HDFC Bank post its merger with HDFC Ltd will become the 10th largest bank in the world and the merger would give it access to a large retail customer asset pool which Goldman Sachs believes has become the key franchise product to strengthen customer engagement for retail banks in India. In July 2023, HDFC Ltd shareholders will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold and its record date is awaited.
