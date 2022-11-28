Homemarket newsstocks news

TIL shares locked in 5% upper circuit after getting a strategic investor on board

Gainwell Group will infuse Rs 69 crore as fresh capital into TIL Ltd. in the initial phase of restructuring.

Construction equipment maker TIL Ltd. shares soared nearly 5 percent on Monday after the company announced plans to rope in Gainwell Group as a strategic investor to accelerate its growth plans.


The infrastructure equipment manufacturer stated that Gainwell Group company, Indocrest Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd., will infuse capital into the company as a strategic investor. The TIL board, in its meeting on November 26, approved the proposal to increase the share capital of the company through fund infusion.

Gainwell Group will infuse Rs 69 crore as fresh capital into TIL Ltd. in the initial phase of restructuring and will take over the management control. The company's existing promoters will exit at a later date.

Gainwell Group was chosen as a strategic investor as it had taken over TIL's Caterpillar dealership business, known as TIPL, in 2016. TIL is currently facing cash flow challenges, production bottlenecks, and delivery delays.

Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Mazumder explained that the decision mainly stems from the fact that there is no successor to continue the business operations after him.

TIL is a major player in the segments of cranes, reach stackers, and defence equipment. It is the market leader for rough terrain cranes.

The company's pending order book as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 332.5 crore with large orders in the pipeline; 65 percent of its orders pertain to the defence sector.

Shares of TIL Ltd. are trading at Rs 114.25, up 4.96 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
