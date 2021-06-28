Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Thyrocare Technologies shares fall 6.5% as startup PharmEasy acquires 66.1% stake

    Thyrocare Technologies shares fall 6.5% as startup PharmEasy acquires 66.1% stake

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Thyrocare Technologies fell 6.5 percent on Monday after startup PharmEasy acquired a 66.1 percent stake in the company for Rs 4,546 crore.

    Thyrocare Technologies shares fall 6.5% as startup PharmEasy acquires 66.1% stake
    Thyrocare Technologies fell 6.5 percent on Monday after startup PharmEasy acquired a 66.1 percent stake in the company for Rs 4,546 crore.
    The stock fell a much as 6.5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,351 per share on the BSE. It had risen over six percent on Friday's session ahead of the announcement.
    This is the first-ever acquisition of a listed company by an Indian unicorn. API Holdings (API), the parent company of PharmEasy, announced the “signing of definitive documents to acquire 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare from Dr A Velumani and affiliates at a price of Rs 1,300 per share aggregating to Rs 4,546 crore”.
    READ MORE: PharmEasy: A tryout's journey through tests to the Thyrocare takeover
    The acquirer has also launched an open offer to buy a 26 percent stake in Thyrocare. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other applicable customary approvals. The price for the open offer has also been fixed at Rs 1,300 per share.
    Currently, A Velumani holds 66.14 percent in Thyrocare. Velumani will separately acquire a minority stake of less than five percent in API Holdings.
    It is the third big-ticket transaction involving an e-pharmacy company — Tata Digital Ltd acquired a majority stake in 1MG Technologies; Reliance Industries invested Rs 620 crore in Chennai-based Netmeds, and late last month, PharmEasy announced the acquisition of Medlife.
    While talking to CNBC-TV18 on the dynamics of the deal, Siddharth Shah, co-founder and CEO of API Holdings said, “Thyrocare has an outstanding backend and they are leaders in cost control. PharmEasy is the leader in technology services today for healthcare in India. They will be a complete digital-led holistic healthcare platform in India. I believe that 70 percent of India's population can now be covered with either a medicine or a test with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours with world-class technology and world-class service coming to your doorstep.”
    He further noted that API Holdings is planning an IPO in 12-18 months and this acquisition will beef up their portfolio ahead of the listing.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Skanray Technologies files draft papers for Rs 400-crore IPO: Report

    Next Article

    IGL jumps 4% on Q4 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    HDFC Life705.80 -20.15
    Titan Company1,730.40 -23.45
    TCS3,338.00 -42.80
    Shree Cements28,445.00 -284.10
    HCL Tech986.70 -8.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,730.00 -25.45
    TCS3,339.40 -41.30
    HCL Tech986.85 -8.65
    Bajaj Finserv12,400.10 -88.65
    ITC203.70 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25
    Dr Reddys Labs5,402.90 93.60
    ONGC122.95 2.05
    Adani Ports723.00 10.80
    Hindalco381.15 5.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Dr Reddys Labs5,402.50 91.15
    Tata Steel1,178.55 13.55
    Sun Pharma679.00 6.80
    NTPC116.80 0.75
    Axis Bank764.15 2.80

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.21250.01250.02
    Euro-Rupee88.60500.04300.05
    Pound-Rupee103.34800.41100.40
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67050.00100.15
    View More