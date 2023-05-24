English
Thyrocare shares drop after margin falls below the 20% mark in Q4

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 3:13:04 PM IST (Published)

Thyrocare’s profit was down 41 percent to Rs 12.6 crore compared to Rs 21.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Diagnostics company Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday reported a weak set of numbers for the March quarter due to degrowth in its high-margin COVID-related business.

Thyrocare said its revenue for the March quarter stood at Rs 135.8 crore, which was 4 percent higher than Rs 130.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.


Operating profit, or EBITDA, was down 34 percent to Rs 24.7 crore compared to Rs 37.6 crore in the same period last year.

