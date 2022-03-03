0

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises and UPL

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Brokerage calls: CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of Piramal Enterprises while Citi says 'buy' Vedanta shares. Here is a list of brokerage calls for this morning:

Citi on Vedanta, vedanta, share price, brokerage calls Citi on Vedanta |
The brokerage has a bullish outlook for Vedanta in the long term and believes that dividend support is likely to augur well for the stock. Citi has maintained its 'buy' call on Vedanta shares.
Morgan Stanley on UPL | The company delivered earnings at the upper end of its guidance in 9MFY22, Morgan Stanley highlighted maintaining its 'overweight' stance on the stock. Promoters own 28 percent stake and they do not intend to participate in the share buyback, the brokerage firm pointed out.
CLSA on Piramal Enterprises | CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of Piramal Enterprises to 'buy' and has lowered EBITDA estimates by 1-3 percent to build in higher input costs.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
