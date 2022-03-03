Thursday's top brokerage calls: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises and UPL

Citi on Vedanta |

The brokerage has a bullish outlook for Vedanta in the long term and believes that dividend support is likely to augur well for the stock. Citi has maintained its 'buy' call on Vedanta shares.

Morgan Stanley on UPL | The company delivered earnings at the upper end of its guidance in 9MFY22, Morgan Stanley highlighted maintaining its 'overweight' stance on the stock. Promoters own 28 percent stake and they do not intend to participate in the share buyback, the brokerage firm pointed out.