Thursday’s top brokerage calls: RIL, Tata Communications and more

Updated : April 29, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Among brokerages, Jefferies reiterated its Buy call on Reliance Industries while CLSA maintained a Buy rating on Tata Communications. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

Jefferies on Reliance Industries | Jefferies reiterates its Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,600 per share.

CLSA on Tata Communications | CLSA maintains a Buy rating on the company's acceleration in data revenue growth. It has a target price of Rs 1,475 per share.

CLSA on Steel Sector | Tata Steel remains CLSA's preferred pick in the steel segment.

