Thursday's top brokerage calls: Piramal Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and more

Updated : April 01, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Among brokerages, Citi is bullish on Piramal as it sees the stock attractively price and IndusInd Bank, which is one of its top picks in the banking space. Meanwhile, CLSA is positive on top banks with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI as top picks. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

Citi on Piramal: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,110 per share. It sees visibility on the decline in the cost of funds and added that stock is attractively priced at current levels.

Citi on IndusInd Bank: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,300 per share. The stock remains one of the top picks for the brokerage in the banking sector.

CLSA on Banks: The brokerage is positive on top banks with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI as top picks. It added that banks with a higher share of secured loans including mortgages can do better.

CLSA on Indus Towers: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 308 per share. Tower additions have been highest in years, said the brokerage.

Jefferies on Midcaps: The brokerage has Crompton Cons, Supreme Ind and Kajaraia as top picks in the midcap space. It added that further rise in commodities could be a margin headwind for midcaps in Q1.

Morgan Stanley on Shriram Transport: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 2,000 per share. It sees meaningful upside risks to its FY22/23 forecasts.

CLSA on Sunteck Realty: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 460 per share. It expects the company to generate a margin of 40 percent from the Borivali project.

Macquarie on Gas Companies: The brokerage expects FY22 to be another year of margin expansion for city gas companies. It has an 'outperform' rating on MGL and IGL and is 'neutral' on Gujarat Gas and ONGC.

