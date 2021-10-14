Thursday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Wipro and more

CLSA on Infosys |

Infosys' Q2 results are reassuring on the demand strength and the company's ability to manage rising supply-side pressure, CLSA said. The brokerage has raised its EPS estimates by 1 percent each for FY22 and FY23.

UBS on Wipro | Given the in-line guidance and lower total contract value, UBS expects a muted reaction from Wipro's stock.

Goldman Sachs on Mindtree | The brokerage has increased its EPS estimates for Mindtree by up to 3 percent over FY22-FY26. However, it has maintained its 'sell' rating largely due to expensive valuations.