0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Wipro and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'sell' rating on Mindtree largely due to expensive valuations, while UBS expects a muted reaction from Wipro's stock. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Infosys, Wipro and more
clsa on infosys, infosys share price, stock market CLSA on Infosys |
Infosys' Q2 results are reassuring on the demand strength and the company's ability to manage rising supply-side pressure, CLSA said. The brokerage has raised its EPS estimates by 1 percent each for FY22 and FY23.
UBS on Wipro, wipro share price, stock market UBS on Wipro | Given the in-line guidance and lower total contract value, UBS expects a muted reaction from Wipro's stock.
Goldman Sachs on Mindtree, stock market, mindtree share price Goldman Sachs on Mindtree | The brokerage has increased its EPS estimates for Mindtree by up to 3 percent over FY22-FY26. However, it has maintained its 'sell' rating largely due to expensive valuations.
macquarie on wipro, wipro share price, stock market Macquarie on Wipro | The brokerage has raised its EPS estimates for Wipro by 2-3 percent for FY22-FY24. Macquarie has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.
Tags
Previous Article

Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty, MidCap index scale fresh record high on robust IT earnings

Next Article

Here's a look at buzzing stocks for trade on Oct 14

next story