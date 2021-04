Market

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Dr Lal Pathlabs and more

Updated : April 15, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Among brokerages, Credit Suisse is bullish on Bharti Airtel while Nomura downgraded Dr Lal Pathlabs to 'reduce' from 'neutral' but raised its target price. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are also positive on Infosys after its results. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

Credit Suisse on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock after it announced group re-organization to consolidate digital assets within the listed entity. It has set a target at Rs 775 per share.

Nomura on Dr Lal Pathlabs: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'reduce' from 'neutral' but raised its target price to Rs 2,333 from Rs 2,155 earlier. It added that it remains positive on continued growth in Non-COVID tests.

CLSA on Adani Ports: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 770 per share. Investor attention shall increase on companies involved in Myanmar such as Adani Ports, it added.

CLSA on oil and gas: As per the brokerage, a strong Q4 is expected for upstream companies and GAIL while weak core profits for refiners may be seen.

CLSA on Metal: March quarter steel profitability is likely at historic high, Q1FY22 outlook even better, said the brokerage. It expects metal companies to consider further expansion.

Credit Suisse on Infosys: The brokerage continues to have an 'outperform' call on the stock but has cut its target to Rs 1,725 per share from Rs 1,810 earlier. It said that Q4 was an unimpressive quarter and believes FY22 guidance appears conservative.

Goldman Sachs on Infosys: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,699 per share. Any correction would present an even better buying opportunity, added the brokerage.

