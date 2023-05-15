Three shares to trade ex-dividend today, one stock to split

Stock prices of Sula Vineyards, Tata Coffee, Anupam Rasayan India and Visaka Industries will be in focus on Monday.

A total of three stocks will go ex-dividend on Monday. This includes Sula Vineyards, Tata Coffee and Anupam Rasayan, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website. While Visaka Industries will turn ex-split today. Shares of companies usually trade ex-dividend on the day of record date or a day before. When a company trades ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.

Shares of Sula Vineyards settled 0.96 percent higher at Rs 442.20 apiece on BSE on Friday. On the other hand, stocks of Tata Coffee and Anupam Rasayan closed down by 0.20 percent and up by 2.02 percent respectively on the BSE.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards will pay a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share having a face value of Rs 2 each for FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend is 262.5 percent. The record date is the same as the ex-dividend date on May 15 to determine eligible shareholders for this dividend benefit.