These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years
Updated : July 24, 2019 03:37 PM IST
The Nifty Bank index has risen 88 percent in this duration as compared to a 45 percent gain in the Nifty50 index.
Kotak Mahindra Bank was the best performer, up 220 percent in the last 5 years.
Other gainers in the last 5 years from the Nifty Bank index included Axis Bank (up 79 percent), Federal Bank (up 52 percent), ICICI Bank (up 49 percent) and SBI (up 33 percent).
