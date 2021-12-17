Three more yrs of IT upcycle left; Mindtree, L&T Info may see 30% earnings growth: Edelweiss Securities

There are three more years left of the current IT upcycle, said Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst - Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, on Friday, adding that "it will be hard for any tech firm to disappoint in the medium term".

“There are three more years of upcycle and people will keep on making money... You cannot have something which can happen only for 3-6 quarters. Generally, tech implementation takes 4-5 years minimum. So, see the cycle in that perspective," said Agarwal in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to Agarwal, tech stocks will continue to surprise both in terms of earnings as well as share prices. Companies like Mindtree, L&T Info & L&T Tech are expected to see a growth of 30 percent in earnings.

Talking about the Accenture earnings announced on Thursday, he said the guidance upgrade is "massive". The firm forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on the back of more clients seeking its cloud and security services.

Agarwal sees a jump in growth rates for TCS over the next few quarters.

"Anything connected to the internet of things will do well," he said.