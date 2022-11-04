Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel introduce special range of ‘Enchanting India Holidays’

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Thomas Cook have gained nearly 25 percent this year.

Thomas Cook India Ltd., a leading omnichannel travel services company, and its group firm, SOTC Travel, have introduced a special range of ‘Enchanting India Holidays’ to showcase India’s diversity.

Under this new range, Thomas Cook and SOTC have jointly curated itineraries that offer a diversity of iconic global experiences in India that are on par with or surpass their international counterparts.

The Enchanting India Holidays portfolio presents customers with a wide range of exciting options, customisable as per their preference.

The itineraries include the snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg and the picturesque landscapes of Khajjiar that offer fascinating appeal akin to the Swiss Alps and Andaman’s pristine beaches - blue waters that compare with Phuket.

The tourist destinations also include Chattisgarh’s Chitrakoot Falls – often referred to as India’s Niagara Falls, Kashmir’s 30 acres of tulip gardens, the lush and languid backwaters of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh’s Gandikota Hills.

The companies’ customised product range also offers India’s hidden gems including surreal landscapes of Kashmir’s Gurez and Doodhpathri valleys, Chenab Bridge - the world’s highest rail bridge or Dal Lake’s floating post office; Arunachal Pradesh’s Damro - the longest hanging bridge, Ziro Valley and majestic monasteries of Tawang; and Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake - a meteoric marvel and Meghalaya’s awe-inspiring living root bridges, among others.