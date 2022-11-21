Thomas Cook India launches Holiday Mate for its B2B partners

The online tool comes in line with Thomas Cook’s ‘Digital First’ strategy and is underlined as providing the company with a ‘valuable first mover advantage in the holiday space’.

In a move designed to strategically empower its business partners, the online travel agency company Thomas Cook India has announced the launch of a new gen digital tool - Holiday Mate.

Holiday Mate is an initiative providing swift, seamless, and accurate services to end customers while simplifying the processes and time management for its B2B travel agent partners.

Holiday Mate allows the company’s travel agent partners to manage end-to-end holiday bookings seamlessly online, right from selecting suitable products to payments.

The release mentions four easy steps for the company’s travel agents in order to book holidays. They include selecting the Product and Reviewing the booking, followed by signing in, entering the required details of the traveler, and making the payment.

The B2B tool helps the company in its outreach to the country’s viable tier 2, 3, and 4 key source markets, thereby expanding Thomas Cook’s market share significantly. It also offers a group booking facility and will move ahead with catering to individual travel in the next leg.