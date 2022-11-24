Thomas Cook India launches Europe holiday package for summer 2023

The holiday packages start from Rs 1.57 lakh for 9 days.

Online travel services company Thomas Cook India has launched a specifically designed range of experiential Europe holiday packages for Summer 2023 in association with its group company SOTC Travel.

The two online travel companies are offering a range of Europe holiday plans for the upcoming summer season curated over an extensive range of value to luxury, ready-to-book, air-inclusive, land-only, and customisable packages. The holiday packages start from Rs 1.57 lakh for 9 days.

Thomas Cook (India) has joined hands with SOTC Travel to provide unbeatable deals like family discounts and early bird discounts, trip protection policies, free cancellation offer till December 31, 2022, and benefits like Travel Now Pay Later at No Cost EMI.

With a significant rise in demand for cruise experiences, Thomas Cook India will provide an inaugural offer of a complimentary 3-nights luxury cruise experience across Barcelona, Savona, and Marseille. It will also offer early visa processing along with group tours escorted by experienced tour managers.

The companies have also devised a range of holiday plans targeting young Indians seeking experiential activities and genuine local culture itineraries that offer in-depth exploration of destinations.

The product portfolio for young explorers will include multiple activities like the Game of Thrones tour in Ireland, horse carriage rides in Seville, Johnnie Walker experience in Edinburgh, chocolate tasting at Lindt Museum in Switzerland, and Jeff de Bruges ice cream in Paris.

