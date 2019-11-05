#YesBank#TelecomWar
Afternoon Session: Market turns negative, Nifty50 below 11,900; broader indices plunge
Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes
Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
This year's major sectoral losers have witnessed significant gains in last two months

Updated : November 05, 2019 02:00 PM IST

Nifty Auto, for example, had declined 35 percent in a year to August owing to the sector's worst crisis in two decades.
The index, however, has gained nearly 21 percent over the last two months on hopes of a good festive season.
Nifty Realty is the only index that remained positive throughout, surging 9.37 percent in the last one month, 9.71 percent in the last three months and about 20 percent in the last year. 
