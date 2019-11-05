This year's major sectoral losers have witnessed significant gains in last two months

It was a tough year for sectoral indices, particularly auto and metal, until August. Over the last two months, however, the sectors were seen recovering with significant rallies.

Nifty Auto, for example, had declined 35 percent in a year to August owing to the sector's worst crisis in two decades. The index, however, has gained nearly 21 percent over the last two months on hopes of a good festive season.

In the last one month, Nifty Metal has rallied 15.01 percent, while Nifty Financial Services has gained 8.56 percent.

Nifty Realty is the only index that remained positive throughout, surging 9.37 percent in the last one month, 9.71 percent in the last three months and about 20 percent in the last year.

In fact, Edelweiss, in its report, said that the commercial realty space will continue to boom here onwards. The brokerage believes that ongoing consolidation in the space has ensured supply and demand moving in tandem.

Meanwhile, Reliance Research believes that improvement in the auto companies was on the back of strong volume performance across segments in October.