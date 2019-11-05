Auto
This year's major sectoral losers have witnessed significant gains in last two months
Updated : November 05, 2019 02:00 PM IST
Nifty Auto, for example, had declined 35 percent in a year to August owing to the sector's worst crisis in two decades.
The index, however, has gained nearly 21 percent over the last two months on hopes of a good festive season.
Nifty Realty is the only index that remained positive throughout, surging 9.37 percent in the last one month, 9.71 percent in the last three months and about 20 percent in the last year.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more