This telecom stock could rise 21% in the next 12 months. Here's why
Updated : September 18, 2019 03:37 PM IST
Bharti Airtel shares quoted at Rs 337.90 apiece on the NSE at 2.01 pm, down by 0.57 percent.
CLSA sees Bharti Airtel management's focus on upgrading its 281 million subscribers to 4G data through bundled plans as a positive.
So far this year, Bharti Airtel has returned nearly 18 percent to its shareholders, while the one-year return on the stock is slightly negative.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more