This telecom stock could rise 21% in the next 12 months. Here's why

Updated : September 18, 2019 03:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel shares quoted at Rs 337.90 apiece on the NSE at 2.01 pm, down by 0.57 percent.
CLSA sees Bharti Airtel management's focus on upgrading its 281 million subscribers to 4G data through bundled plans as a positive.
So far this year, Bharti Airtel has returned nearly 18 percent to its shareholders, while the one-year return on the stock is slightly negative.
