Market This Tata Group company stock has risen almost 150% in 4 months Updated : August 07, 2020 01:35 PM IST The stock has gained over 20 percent this week while it has risen over 147 percent since its 52-week low Rs 214 hit on March 24, 2020. Motilal Oswal increased its earnings estimates for FY21/FY22E by 30%/22% and raised the target price to Rs 560 per share while maintaining Buy rating.