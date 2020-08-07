This Tata Group company stock has risen almost 150% in 4 months

Shares of Tata Consumer Products continued to see positive momentum on Friday surging over 9 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 530.10 on the BSE. The stock has gained over 20 percent this week while it has risen over 147 percent since its 52-week low Rs 214 hit on March 24, 2020.

On August 4, the company had reported robust earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Tata Group FMCG major saw its net profit rising 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 346 crore. Revenue from operations rose 13.44 percent year on year to Rs 2,173.91 crore from Rs 2,392.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year led by the volume and value growth in both India and international business.

EBITDA margins improved by 310 bps to 17.8 percent against 14.7 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

"Tata Consumer Products’ 1QFY21 results were robust and ahead of expectations, mainly led by improvement in standalone performance. EBITDA grew 40 percent YoY due to better realizations, favorable commodity costs and lower discretionary expenditure. Strong operating performance was witnessed across businesses (barring Tata Coffee)," brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

Factoring in the better-than-expected performance and margin expansion in India Food and Beverage (F&B) segment, the local brokerage increased its earnings estimates for FY21/FY22E by 30%/22% and raised the target price to Rs 560 per share while maintaining Buy rating.

Tata Consumer Products also intimated that Tata Starbucks' operations for Q1 was adversely impacted due to COVID-19. As of June 30, 2020, about 60 percent of the total 186 stores have reopened, it said

"We have recorded good revenue and profit growth in Q1 due to increased demand in some categories, strong marketing campaigns, and adopting new routes to reach the end consumer effectively," TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said.

TCPL aims to become a complete FMCG company from an F&B company currently. It is planning to expand to adjacent product portfolios in the near term and to branch out to newer categories over the long term. The company is focused on maintaining strong RoCE rather than improving sales alone.

"The merger of Tata Chemicals’ Food business with TCP is in line with Tata Group’s focus on creating a single FMCG-focused company. The merger offers multiple synergies, including higher outlet coverage, focused new product development, stronger cash flow generation, and scale efficiencies," Motilal Oswal noted.

Additionally, the company intends to focus on setting up the right sales and distribution channels and driving cost efficiencies in the near term.

"It is on track to realize its initial synergy estimates of 2-3 percent of combined India branded revenues over the next 18-24 months," the brokerage said.