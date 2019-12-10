'This sugar stock could see a double-digit swing in next 3-4 weeks'
Updated : December 10, 2019 08:00 PM IST
If the index continues to take support at 11,880-11,800, a short-covering rally may take the index back towards 12,100-12,200.
There is an interesting observation with respect to the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests that every time the Nifty moves away from the cloud in the range of 8.5 percent-9.5 percent, it leads to a correction.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more