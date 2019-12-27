This sugar stock could rise 36% in the next 9-12 months
Updated : December 27, 2019 04:35 PM IST
The brokerage and research firm has recommended 'Buy' on EID Parry with a long-term target price of Rs 272 per share.
EID Parry shares quoted at Rs 202, up well over half a percent on BSE at 2:00 pm on Friday, after opening at Rs 201.65.
Besides improving financials, EID Parry has also positioned itself in wellness driven products, backed by a dedicated research and development programme.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more