This stock rallied 15% in just 4 days, doubled investor wealth in 2 months. Find out

Updated : November 29, 2019 11:33 AM IST

Yes Bank rose as much as 15 percent in just 4 days after the private sector lender announced that the board will meet on November 29 to discuss fundraising plans.
Edelweiss Securities upgraded Yes Bank to ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 101, indicating an upside of 40 percent from the current market price.
Yes Bank has risen 22 percent in 1 month and has doubled investor wealth, surging 131 percent since October 1.
