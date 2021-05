Global jewellery e-retailer Vaibhav Global Ltd has given stellar returns to long-term investors in the last 10 years. The stock has risen over 10,000 percent in this period. It surged from around Rs 8 per share in 2011 to Rs 840 currently, giving 10,400 percent returns to patient investors.

To put it in perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2011 would have turned Rs 1.05 crore in 2021. Just in the last year, the stock has risen 320 percent.

It hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,057.70 on May 10, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 199.51 on May 21, 2020.

Also read: Here's a list of top 30 large, mid and small cap stocks MFs bought and sold in April

Vaibhav Global is a multi-national electronic retailer, wholesaler, and manufacturer of fashion jewelry and lifestyle accessories. It sells its products through its home shopping channels. The company’s e-commerce websites www.shoplc.com in the US and www.tjc.co.uk in the UK complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement.

For Q4, the company reported a 41 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 56 crore as against Rs 39.74 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the consolidated sales grew 33.7 percent YoY to Rs 665.88 crore in Q4.

While the demand for gems & jewelry did pick up on a YoY basis, the March quarter failed to sustain the momentum of the previous (December 2020) quarter as sales fell 8.2 percent on a sequential basis.

Also read: Explained: How stock markets react to social unrest?

At an operational level, the company did see a spike in raw material costs due to the general rise in prices as well as the logistical constraints posed by the pandemic.