This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside
Updated : January 13, 2020 02:22 PM IST
Emerging as the largest Indian private hospital player, the share price of Apollo Hospitals has rallied over 300 percent in the last 10 years.
The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,574.90 on September 12, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,083 on February 18, 2019.
The company's market leadership is driven by strong brand equity and a superior quality of service.
