2020 has not been the best year for the Indian banking sector. Banks are staring at a massive stress, with respect to asset quality, loan growth and requirement of fresh capital amidst coronavirus tension across the world. One private lender, however, is busy reversing the negative trend, by continuously hitting 52-week high from last three trading sessions.

IDBI Bank is 6th most valued private bank in India, with market capitalisation of nearly Rs 45,778 crore. The listed bank has rallied 168 percent since its March low levels. Meanwhile, in June, the stock rose as much as 90 percent to current levels.

Positive March Quarter Earnings

After consolidating since March, the stock began to surge post Q4 earnings released on May 30. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended March as against the loss of Rs 4,918 crore in Q4FY19.

Asset quality of the bank improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio in Q4FY20 at 27.53 percent as compared to 28.72 percent in Q3FY20.

Stake Sell Woes

On June 25, the bank announced that Federal Bank will be paying over Rs 80 crore to buy additional stake of 4 percent in its life insurance joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance. After this move, Federal Bank's stake in the JV rose to 30 percent.

Later on June 28, the private lender again made headlines by announcing to sell 23 percent stake in the life insurance JV to Belgium company Ageas Insurance.