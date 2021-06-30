This stock more than tripled investor wealth in one year; up 100% in 2021

Graphite India has been a consistent performer, delivering robust returns to its investors. The stock has surged as much as 244 percent in the last one year and over 100 percent just in 2021 YTD.

The gain has been on the back of robust earnings, optimism of demand recovery and a strong balance sheet.

To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock a year ago would have more than tripled and turned to Rs 3.44 lakh today.

The company turned profitable in the March quarter with the net profit coming in at Rs 64 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period. The sharp turnaround in profits was driven by a dip in material costs resulting in positive EBITDA margins in the current quarter.

Net sales of the company, however, declined 6 percent YoY to Rs 565 crore.

Going ahead, the management remains optimistic with the ongoing recovery in demand for electrodes and stabilisation of prices. Graphite India is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for electrodes and maintain its strong liquidity and balance sheet position, it said.

Graphite India, incorporated in the year 1974, is a midcap company that manufactures Graphite Electrodes as well as Carbon and Graphite Speciality products.

"During Q4 FY21, electrode prices started to recover from the lows. Furthermore, with increased steel production around the world, demand for electrodes has started to pick up and prices have started to stabilise. This augurs well for Graphite India, which is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes," domestic brokerage ICICI Direct said in a note.

It has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 800 per share.

It added that the gradual pick-up in demand from steel-consuming sectors in H2 FY21 has led to an increase in demand for steel and electrode.

Jefferies is also bullish on the stock after upbeat Q4 performance, says decarbonisation is a structural tailwind.