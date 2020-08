The automobile industry has been struggling since the past two years. The V-shaped recovery in the last five months have compelled investors to return to this sector again, especially companies with agriculture as their primary source of revenue generation. Balkrishna Industries remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of this uptrend and also the preferred stock of Nomura from this space.

Balkrishna continues to profit from its exports more than any other company in the auto-ancillary space. The company generates about 80 percent revenues from exports. Hence, US, Germany, France, UK and Italy remains its key markets.

According to the brokerage, agri tyre exports from India has surged 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) in July. Germany continued to grow strongly at ~119 percent YoY. Exports to other geographies such as France, Italy, and UK also remained healthy at 76 percent /29 percent /24 percent YoY. Only exports to the US declined, by 20 percent YoY.

Nomura expects Balkrishna's volumes to benefit from the strong traction in the agri segment, both in India and exports geographies. It recorded 11 percent growth in the agri segment and a 5 percent decline in OTR (off-the-road segment).

Valuation-wise, the stock is currently trading at ~12x EV-EBITDA and 20.3x P/E on FY22F estimates, which we believe is attractive given the strong growth outlook and high double-digit return ratios, unlike peers, added the global brokerage.