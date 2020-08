The share price of Bharat Forge surged 10 percent on Thursday as brokerages maintained a bullish view on the stock despite the company's weak June-quarter earnings. The brokerages are bullish on the stock on prospects of rising exports and improved outlook.

The stock rose as much as 10 percent to Rs 478.20 per share on the BSE in intraday deals.

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.3 crore in Q1 as against a profit of Rs 171.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's income during the April-June period also declined to Rs 1,199.2 crore from Rs 2,372.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue dropped 68 percent year-on-year to Rs 427 crore.

"The spread of COVID-19 has severely impacted business in many countries, including India, and there has been severe disruption to regular business operations due to lockdown and other emergency measures," Bharat Forge said in the filing.

Global brokerage house CLSA, however, believes the company is resilient in tough times with robust cost management and improving outlook. It upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'underperform' and raised its target to Rs 535 per share from Rs 325 earlier.

CLSA expects the exports to gather pace in the second half of FY21 as data points for end markets are indicating an uptick. It also expects a significant rise in passenger vehicle revenue. "The company should benefit from demand recovery and orders from new entrants in India," it said, adding that continued global downturn in FY22 will be the key risk.

UBS is also positive on the stock and has hiked its target price to Rs 490 from Rs 450 earlier. The brokerage expects its India business to recover in the second quarter of FY21.

"Defence import embargo improves the likelihood of meaningful medium-term revenue from land and artillery systems. Impact of cost cuts and digitisation to be more visible from the second quarter of FY21," said the report. It remains the top pick for the brokerage on prospects of global cyclical recovery and defence optionality.