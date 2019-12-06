Market

This stock is the only one from Nifty Bank to deliver 1,000% gains in 10 years

Updated : December 06, 2019 02:11 PM IST

One retail bank that has posted the biggest gains during the last 10 years is IndusInd Bank.

After its listing in 2006, the bank is the only Nifty Bank stock that has delivered 1,000 percent returns in the last 10 years.