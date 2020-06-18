  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 9 lakh in just one year

Updated : June 18, 2020 06:08 PM IST

Adani Group has outperformed the equity indices and has delivered nearly 250 percent of massive returns in over two months.
Since March, Adani's clean energy arm i.e. Adani Green has delivered 258 percent returns to its shareholders.
If you invested Rs 1 lakh in Adani Green last year, then your total wealth would have been increased to over Rs 9,55,000 this year. 
This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 9 lakh in just one year

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Record cases detected in Uttar Pradesh, Navi Mumbai; India gets first mobile I-Lab for testing samples

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Record cases detected in Uttar Pradesh, Navi Mumbai; India gets first mobile I-Lab for testing samples

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 9 lakh in just one year

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 9 lakh in just one year

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement