Market This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 9 lakh in just one year Updated : June 18, 2020 06:08 PM IST Adani Group has outperformed the equity indices and has delivered nearly 250 percent of massive returns in over two months. Since March, Adani's clean energy arm i.e. Adani Green has delivered 258 percent returns to its shareholders. If you invested Rs 1 lakh in Adani Green last year, then your total wealth would have been increased to over Rs 9,55,000 this year.