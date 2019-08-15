Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This stock has outperformed Sensex every month in 2019, except July. Here's why

Updated : August 15, 2019 09:49 AM IST

The stock has also outperformed the index in every month in 2019, except July.
In the month of July, Titan plunged 20 percent, while, Sensex lost 4.8 percent.
The fall in Titan in July came on the back of a flurry of downgrades, a dim June quarter and rise in gold import duty on gold in the Union Budget 2019.
This stock has outperformed Sensex every month in 2019, except July. Here's why
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV