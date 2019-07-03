This stock has given 69% returns since its issue this year, outperformed all its peers
Updated : July 03, 2019 01:51 PM IST
A total of eight initial public offerings (IPOs) hit the stock exchanges so far this year, an extremely small number when compared to the 45 IPOs in the fiscal year 2017-18.
Approximately Rs 5,500 crore has been raised through the IPO route in 2019, one-fourth of the amount that was raised in H12018.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more