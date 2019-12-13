#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Updated : December 13, 2019 04:18 PM IST

Had you invested Rs 1,00,000 in Symphony in the year 2003, your principal amount would have stood at Rs 3.7 crore.
If you had invested Rs 1,00,000 in 2009, the amount would have been turned Rs 7,51,000, a 650 percent jump.
Its peers, Blue Star and Voltas have given 460 percent and 422 percent returns, respectively, since 2003.
Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Samsung's first folding phone Galaxy Fold sold 1 million globally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV