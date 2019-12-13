Market
Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years
Updated : December 13, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Had you invested Rs 1,00,000 in Symphony in the year 2003, your principal amount would have stood at Rs 3.7 crore.
If you had invested Rs 1,00,000 in 2009, the amount would have been turned Rs 7,51,000, a 650 percent jump.
Its peers, Blue Star and Voltas have given 460 percent and 422 percent returns, respectively, since 2003.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more