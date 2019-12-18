#CABQuiz#GST#Market
This stock has delivered more than 1400% returns in 10 years

Updated : December 18, 2019 02:23 PM IST

The stock has risen steadily from around Rs 108 in December 2009 to Rs 1,683 currently, giving returns of as much as 1458 percent.
To put in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in 2009 would have turned into Rs 1.55 lakh in 2019.
