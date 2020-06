Despite bearish views from analysts and brokerages and weak sales due to a decline in demand amid coronavirus pandemic, Titan has risen over 35 percent from its recent 52-week lows.

The stock was up as much as 36.6 percent from its year low of Rs 720, hit on March 24, 2020, to Rs 984 currently.

However, before beginning the gradual rise, the stock had lost nearly half its value since October last year. It had hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,389.85 on October 25, 2019, and since then it had fallen over 48 percent to Rs 720 in March 2020.

The decline in the stock was due to multiple factors but was mainly led by demand disruption during the lockdown.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife had recently reduced stake in stock of gems and jewellery maker Titan Company to 5.53 percent in Q4 from 6.69 percent in Q3.

In a quarter update last week, the company said its operating cash flow in the last two months was negative due to 'virtually zero' sales during the first six weeks of lockdown. the firm has also deferred the launch of two its jewellery collections waiting for most stores to re-open.

An increase in mark-to-market cash outflow on gold hedge due to rising gold prices and committed costs being incurred also contributed to the negative cash flow, the firm added. It also noted that the COVID-19 situation is expected to adversely affect profitability during the first half of this year.

Customer sentiment to reduce spends on discretionary items is also likely to impact demand for most of the company’s products including watches, jewellery, perfumes and accessories, it added.

However, it expects this cash outflow to recover when jewellery sales start. In a BSE filing, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said it has opened around 43 percent of its stores across all businesses to date, all the mall stores continue to be closed.

Brokerages have also remained bearish on the stock. Global brokerage Morgan Stanley is underweight on Titan as sales remained below normal despite the opening of stores. It added that given the macro and business headwinds, demand revival will take time and the company needs to have higher activation programmes in 2020 to attract customers.

Goldman Sachs also downgraded the ratings on the stock to Sell from Neutral and also cut the target price to Rs 738 from Rs 803 per share earlier, implying more than 20 percent downside.