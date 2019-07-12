In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

Updated : July 12, 2019 02:55 PM IST

The stock destroyed 90 percent of investor wealth just in 2019.
The tea stock, currently around Rs 11, traded above Rs 110 in January 2019.
To put that into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in July 2018 would have depleted to Rs 10,000 today.
This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

Q1FY20 earnings preview: Pharma sector likely to see third straight quarter of double-digit growth

Q1FY20 earnings preview: Pharma sector likely to see third straight quarter of double-digit growth

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV