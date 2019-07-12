This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year

McLeod Russel has been the worst-performing smallcap stock in 2019. The stock has destroyed 90 percent of investor wealth just in 2019. The stock has fallen over 91 percent in 1 year. McLeod Russel shares, currently around Rs 11, traded above Rs 140 in July 2018. To put that into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in July 2018 would have depleted to Rs 10,000 today.

Defaulting on loans, rating downgrade, selling of company's pledged shares in the open market are few of the main reasons for this downfall.

Promoter holding in the tea company dipped below 35 percent in June-quarter of FY20 as financial creditors continue to sell invoked shares in the open market. The promoter holding has fallen by more than 7 percent in Q1.

According to a latest stock exchange filing by McLeod Russel, promoter holding in the company stood at 30.54 percent as of July 9, down from 42.71 percent at the end of March 2019 quarter.

Earlier this month, Icra downgraded the credit rating for the long-term borrowing program of the company and also the short term rating to default grade.

Icra said that, after due consideration, it has revised the long-term rating from 'B-' to 'D' and the short-term rating has also been revised from ‘A4’ to ‘D’. It added that the ratings continue to remain on the “Issuer Not Cooperating” category.

Analysts expect the company to report more defaults to in the coming months on the back of an ongoing economic crisis. Lenders have asked SBI Capital to formulate a plan to tide over the company’s debt woes. The collective exposure of the consortium that has lent to the company is Rs 2,000 crore.

Vistra ITCL said it had sold over 56 lakh shares of the tea company in the open market at the end of June. It had earlier invoked 38 lakh equity shares of the company on June 21. Vistra ITCL is the trustee for joint lenders IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund, and Aditya Birla Finance.

The tea plantation company has already sold 19 of 48 tea estates in Assam over the last few years in order to pare its massive debt burden. The company’s auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has said that its ability to continue as a going concern would solely depend on the acceptance of the refinancing proposal by its lenders, which is not wholly within the control of the company. Notably, the Williamson Magor Group company is in talks with lenders for refinancing its loans.