This stock depleted Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 9,000 in just 1 year
Updated : July 12, 2019 02:55 PM IST
The stock destroyed 90 percent of investor wealth just in 2019.
The tea stock, currently around Rs 11, traded above Rs 110 in January 2019.
To put that into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in July 2018 would have depleted to Rs 10,000 today.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more