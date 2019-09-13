This stock cost Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala over Rs 100 crore this year
Updated : September 13, 2019 05:39 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.15 crore shares or 4.24 percent stake in the firm, while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 85 lakh shares or 3.14 percent stake, as per data available on BSE.
Total value of their stake at the end of December 2018 quarter stood Rs 507.2 crore (at Rs 253.75 per share as on December 31,2018).
The stock declined over 27 percent since then and is currently trading around Rs 184 per share, reducing the current value of their stake in the company by Rs 138.6 crore to Rs 368.6 crore.
