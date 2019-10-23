This stock continues to be buyers' favourite, rising to new highs every consecutive session

The initial public offering of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a bumper opening with a 3.5 times subscription on the final day of its issue. In just one week, the stock's market capitalisation escalated to Rs 14,000 crore from Rs 5,000 crore. From its issue price of Rs 320, the stock has jumped 184 percent on Wednesday.

Since its listing, the stock has been rallying every consecutive session. On October 23, it touched Rs 900 per share, which is the largest gain seen in any of the IPOs.

Most experts continue to remain bullish on the stock and advise keeping this stock in the portfolio for the long term.

"We can say investors got another stock to add to their portfolio and be bullish on this stock in long-term and always buy from a correction," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research - Investment Advisor, told Moneycontrol.

"We can see some FOMO (fear of missing out) effect in the stock case and fundamentally IRCTC is a Warren Buffet’s buy with a moat stock type," he said.

Based on parameters such as strong earnings profile, diversified business segment, healthy return ratios, debt-free status and monopoly business we are strongly bullish on this without any bias, he said.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide online railway tickets, catering services to railways and packaged drinking water at railway stations and in trains.

The company has also diversified into other businesses, including non-railway catering and services such as e-catering, executive lounges, and budget hotels.