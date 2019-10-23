Market
This stock continues to be buyers' favourite, rising to new highs every consecutive session
Updated : October 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST
In just one week, IRCTC's market capitalisation escalated to Rs 14,000 crore from Rs 5,000 crore. From its issue price of Rs 320, the stock has jumped 184 percent on Wednesday.
On October 23, the stock touched Rs 900 per share, which is the largest gain seen in any of the IPOs.
Most experts continue to remain bullish on the stock and advise keeping it in the portfolio for the long term.
