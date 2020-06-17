  • SENSEX
This stock climbs 41% over two months, near-term future is promising, says Kotak Institutional Equities

Updated : June 17, 2020 05:23 PM IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya is well-placed to withstand near-term challenges, said Kotak Institutional Equities in its report.
NARH has its capex cycle and is focused on optimising its existing units, which positions it well enough to endure near-term challenges.
The company has been working on cost-rationalisation initiatives which will help reduce losses in Q1FY21, said the brokerage.
