Healthcare This stock climbs 41% over two months, near-term future is promising, says Kotak Institutional Equities Updated : June 17, 2020 05:23 PM IST Narayana Hrudayalaya is well-placed to withstand near-term challenges, said Kotak Institutional Equities in its report. NARH has its capex cycle and is focused on optimising its existing units, which positions it well enough to endure near-term challenges. The company has been working on cost-rationalisation initiatives which will help reduce losses in Q1FY21, said the brokerage.