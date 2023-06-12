This staffing firm's shares are down 65% from the latest peak, is it attractive now?

Shares of the leading HR solutions company have gained 21 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 337.45 touched on March 28.

The leading staffing solutions company Quess Corp Ltd has been under radar because of significant movement in its stock price in recent days. Though the stock is currently trading 65 percent lower from its last peak of Rs 704.35 apiece, the shares have shown an upward movement in the last five of the six sessions.

The stock price of Quess Corp has climbed nearly 18 percent in the last one month. Moreover, the stock has seen upward movement in six out of the last seven trading sessions.

Market analysts believe that Quess CorpQuess Corp looks forward to reversing a long period of underperformance. The staffing services firm has given double-digit revenue growth guidance for the near-to-medium term.

Further, the company's management believes that the consolidated margin is likely to improve with the portfolio mix change. Moreover, the operating profit margin or EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 100 basis points to 4.5 percent in the medium term.

Interestingly, the stock has corrected 65 percent from the near peak, with underperforming peers and now trading at attractive valuations of 14 times FY25 earnings per share (EPS), according to market observers.

Quess Corp provides advanced solutions for end-to-end recruitment, general staffing and executive hiring.