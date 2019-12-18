Market
This shipping stock is the only one to deliver 140% returns, strong earnings this year
Updated : December 18, 2019 03:36 PM IST
Coming to the earnings front, in Q2FY20, the company's sales jumped 130 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY).
In terms of returns, Seamec has delivered the best returns so far in its respective sector.
On a year-to-date basis, the company has risen 147 percent while in the last 5 years, the stock has given 382 percent returns.
